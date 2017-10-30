booked
- MusicRed Cafe Arrested For Car Theft, Released On $25,000 BondRed Cafe failed to return the Chevy Impala he rented eons ago.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlocBoy JB Arrested In Memphis On The Eve Of Headliner PerformanceBlocBoy JB was part of a "multi-agency investigation" that culminated in the arrest of 20 individuals.By Devin Ch
- MusicQ Money Arrested On Murder Warrant In GeorgiaQ Money is suspected of causing the death of Calvin Alexander Chappell in Decatur.By Devin Ch
- MusicIs Solange About To Drop Her Next Album?Solange's recent social media actions hint towards the immediate release of a musical project.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Surrenders To Police Over Skinnyfromthe9 RobberyYBN Almighty Jay gets himself into some trouble with the law.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Explains Why He Fired His Entire CrewTekashi told the Breakfast Club crew that he is wary of extortion.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Is Popping In Denmark, Will Headline "Roskilde 2019"The Roskilde Festival made procuring Travis Scott's services, their first order of business.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Wasn't First Choice For "Saturday Night Live" Season PremiereThe producers were eyeing Ariana Grande to perform on the season premiere.By Alex Zidel
- SportsBoxer Gervonta Davis Arrested After Fistfight With Barkeep Over $10K BillBoxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested for engaging in a streetfight.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Won't Press Charges Over Cardi B's Botched Shoe AttackCardi B is 1/2 in stiletto shotput.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTwo Women Arrested On $150K Bond After Giving Kids Hits From A BluntA Facebook posting leads to the arrest of two women in North Carolina on charges of child abuse.By Devin Ch
- SportsNick Young Arrested In Hollywood After Failing To Cooperate With Police: ReportA traffic stop initiated the interaction with legal authorities. By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion's 4th Murder Suspect Pleads "Not Guilty" After ArrestTrayvon Newsome is the 4th murder suspect to affirm his innocence.By Devin Ch
- SportsFormer Bears QB Erik Kramer Charged With Battery Over Domestic Violence IncidentThe Bears record holder assaulted his wife in June, could face 6 months in prison.By Devin Ch
- MusicXO Music Festival Featuring T.I. & Ludacris Has Been Annulled Due To Ticket SalesThe XO Music Festival was doomed to repeat the Fyre Fest disaster.By Devin Ch
- MusicJim Jones Reportedly Arrested For Gun & Drug PossessionJim was in the wrong car at the wrong time. By Chantilly Post
- SportsFormer NBA Player JJ Hickson Arrested For Armed RobberyAn unfortunate case of "Where Are They Now?"By Devin Ch
- MusicTrey Songz' Hotel Room The Site Of Alleged Robbery In Las VegasThe story begins at the scraps table.By Devin Ch
- MusicJacquees Arrested For Allegedly Driving Without Seatbelt: ReportJacquees was arrested in South Beach today.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHannibal Buress Arrested After Run-In With Miami CopsHannibal Buress got up in the face of Miami police officers. By Matt F
- Music2 Chainz's Bodyguard Booked By Police For Assaulting PhotographerA member of 2 Chainz's security team was arrested prior to his "Tonight Show" appearance. By Matt F