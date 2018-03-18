bobby tarantino ii
- Music VideosLogic Has Money To Burn In The "Contra" VideoLogic drops off the video for "Contra."By Aron A.
- SocietyLogic Selling Los Angeles Bachelor Pad Acquired After DivorceLogic is already leaving behind his newly-acquired bachelor pad.By Milca P.
- Music VideosLogic Morphs Into An Old Man In Marshmello-Assisted "Everyday" VideoLogic and Marshmello drop a short film to accompany their "Everyday" single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Challenges Drake To Fortnite While Performing "Everyday" On "Ellen Show"Is Drake up for the challenge?By Chantilly Post
- MusicJoyner Lucas Vs. Logic Beef: A TimelineA play-by-play of the (mostly one-sided) feud.By E Gadsby
- Original ContentWho Is Jessica Andrea? 5 Things We Know About Logic's WifeHere's what we know about Logic's former leading lady. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLogic Debuts At No. 1, Lil Yachty At No. 2 On Billboard 200This is Logic's second No. 1 album.By Trevor Smith