Blue Water Road
- MusicKehlani Twerks On Stage During TourKehlani clapped her cheeks to the rhythm of her hit song "Distraction."By Lawrencia Grose
- Music VideosKehlani & 070 Shake Celebrate Their Romance In "Melt" Music VideoKehlani and 070 Shake make it official in the music video for "Melt." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKehlani Announces "Blue Water Road Trip" Tour With Rico Nasty & Destin ConradKehlani will kick things off in North Carolina at the end of July before heading overseas in November.By Hayley Hynes
- GramKehlani Shuts Down Future Interviews: "Support The Music Or Don't"The "Blue Water Road" singer says her efforts are for her fans and her fans only.By Erika Marie
- NewsKehlani & Blxst's Voices Blend Beautifully On New R&B Song, "any given sunday"Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, Thundercat, and Ambré also assisted Kehlani with "blue water road."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKehlani Calls Out Noel Gallagher For Saying Harry Styles Isn't A "Real" MusicianThe former Oasis frontman criticized Styles because the superstar got his start on "The X Factor," adding that he doesn't believe Styles writes his own music.By Erika Marie
- NewsKehlani & Jessie Reyez Collaborate On Groovy New Track, "more than i should"Blxst, Justin Bieber, Syd, Thundercat, and Ambré also appear on Kehlani's "blue water road" – have you streamed it yet?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKehlani Praises Justin Bieber & Jessie Reyez Ahead Of "Blue Water Road" ReleaseAt the stroke of midnight, we'll receive the latest musical offering from Kehlani.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKehlani Shares "Blue Water Road" Tracklist Featuring Jessie Reyez, Thundercat, Syd & MoreKehlani's 'Blue Water Road' will arrive on April 29th – are you excited to stream it?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKehlani Unveils Cover Art For "Up At Night" Featuring Justin BieberKehlani and the Canadian crooner previously collaborated on "Get Me" in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKehlani Shares New Single "Little Story" From Upcoming AlbumKehlani releases the latest single from her upcoming album, titled "little story."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKehlani Honors The Spirits Of Her Loved Ones On "Altar" SingleThe singer also shared that she has had an "overwhelmingly emotional day" after reading through fans' responses to the song.By Erika Marie
- MusicKehlani Announces New Album "Blue Water Road"Kehlani has a new project on the way. By Taylor McCloud