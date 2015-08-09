blacklivesmatter
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Enlists Rap All-Stars On Powerful Posse Cut "Time For Change"Trae Tha Truth unites T.I., Styles P, Mysonne, Ink, Anthony Hamilton, Conway, Krayzie Bone, E-40, David Banner and Bun B, alongside activists Tamika Mallory & Lee Merritt, for a BLM-themed new single.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsOfficer Involved in Elijah McClain Chokehold Photo Submits ResignationJaron Jones, an officer involved in the photo scandal surrounding the death of Elijah McClain, has submitted his resignation according to the Aurora Police Department.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomArkansas Daycare Kicks Out 6-Year-Old For Wearing Black Lives Matter ShirtSix-year-old Journei Brockman made headlines after she was told not to return to His Kids Preschool in Russellville, Arkansas for "encouraging racism" with her Black Lives Matter T-shirt.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureTerry Crews Dragged Again For Latest #BlackLivesMatter TweetActor Terry Crews is under fire on Twitter yet again, this time for a tweet that urged people to "ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter."By Keenan Higgins
- EntertainmentPhilando Castile's Mother Drops $8K To Clear Graduating Seniors Of Lunch DebtA kind gesture from the late school supervisor's mother.By Aida C.
- Digital CoverSwae Lee Recalls His Reaction To Alton Sterling & Philando Castile ShootingsRae Sremmurd speaks on the recent wave of police brutality against black Americans.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsOfficer Wishing To Testify On Sandra Bland's Behalf Says He Was Threatened To Stay Silent“I wanted to testify on Sandra Bland’s behalf and they told me if I said anything they’re going to come after me."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMiami Police Shoot Unarmed Black Man Caring For Autistic PatientBehavioral therapist Charles Kinsey was caring for an autistic man holding a toy truck when a cop opened fire.By Danny Schwartz
- Society9 Ways Hip Hop Artists Have Reacted To Recent ViolenceHere are a few different ways hip hop has reacted to the shocking wave of racially driven killings in the past two weeks.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKevin Gates Criticizes Black Lives Matter For Hypocrisy In New VideoKevin Gates has some things to say.By hnhh
- Original Content10 Rappers Turned Social Activists10 rappers who have used their platform to affect positive change.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Hip Hop Protest Songs Since The Trayvon Martin ShootingA recent wave of heavily publicized killings of black men at the hands of law enforcement has sparked some incredible protest music.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHip Hop Reacts To The Philando Castile KillingT.I., Chance the Rapper, The Game, and others react to the killing of 32-year-old black man Philando Castile at the hands of a cop.By Danny Schwartz
- SocietyM.I.A.: "Is Beyoncé or Kendrick Lamar Going to Say Muslim Lives Matter?""Or Syrian Lives Matter? Or this kid in Pakistan matters? That’s a more interesting question."By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsKiller Mike Talks #BlackLivesMatter & Bernie Sanders On Stephen ColbertWatch Killer Mike's interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Game Defends Bill Cosby In Instagram TiradeThe Game questions the arrest of Bill Cosby when the likes of George Zimmerman are free.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRun The Jewels Reflect On Ferguson Anniversary: "Riots Work"Run The Jewels recall being in Ferguson for the riots a year ago.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTalib Kweli, Common, Bun B, & More Putting On Michael Brown Benefit ShowTalib Kweli is putting on a Michael Brown benefit concert.By Danny Schwartz