Black Out Tuesday
- RandomNYPD Officer Urges Cops To "Shoot" & "Run Over" Protestors Via RadioA message sent over the citywide police scanner urges officers to "shoot" and "run over" protestors.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump's Daughter In Solidarity With Protesters With Blackout Tuesday PostTiffany Trump is the only Trump to show solidarity on Blackout Tuesday. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Calls Out Labels To Make Big Donations & Show ReceiptsThe Weeknd calls on UMG, Sony and other labels and streaming services to donate big for Blackout Tuesday.By Aron A.
- Original ContentBlack-Owned Everything: Businesses To SupportFor those who seek to show support for Black-owned businesses, we’ve assembled a list of several notable starting points.By HNHH Staff
- TVNickelodeon Blacks Out For 8 Minutes & 46 Seconds In George Floyd ProtestChildren's television network Nickelodeon went off-air for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time it took Derek Chauvin to kill George Floyd.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsCincinnati Protestors Arrested & Denied Food, Water & Bathroom For Over 10 HoursA new report from Cincinnati describes the conditions in which a slew of protestors were held following their arrest.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsMichigan Police Pepper-Spray & Shoot Tear Gas Canister Directly In Face Of Protestor: VideoA man in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was maced, and before he could even turn around, the police shot a tear gas canister into his face. By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsGet Out And Vote: 9 States Hold Primaries TodayNine states head out to vote on Black Out Tuesday.By Alex Zidel
- TechBlackout Tuesday Posts Are Drowning Out Important BLM InfoAnyone participating in Blackout Tuesday should not use the Black Lives Matter hashtag.By Aron A.
- PoliticsPolice Officers Kneeling Sparks DebateFootage of police officers kneeling in solidarity with protestors has sparked optimism in some, wariness in others. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeCops Tell Philly Man Who Can't Breathe During Arrest: "That Shit Don't Work Here"A video shows Philadelphia police officers arresting a man who claims he cannot breathe. They responded to his pleas: "Are you fucking stupid? That shit don't work here."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsFor Those Who Want Justice: ResourcesWe demand justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the countless others who have lost their lives to racism and police brutality.By HNHH Staff
- CrimeLas Vegas Protests: One Man Dead & One Officer Shot In The HeadA Las Vegas police officer is on life support after a protest-related shooting. Another man was also pronounced dead in a separate incident.By Alex Zidel
- RandomVirginia Police Officer Spits On Detained Protestor Multiple TimesA police officer in Richmond, Virginia is seen on video spitting on and around a detained protestor multiple times during the coronavirus pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsProtestors Tear Gassed So Trump Can Have Church Photo OpProtestors were doused in tear gas and hit with flash-bang explosions as Donald Trump made his way to a photo op at St. John's Church.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsLA Shop Owners Cuffed & Detained For Protecting Store From LootersA woman of color was placed in handcuffs after screaming for the police's attention when looters threatened to break into a nearby shop.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Donates $500K To BLM Efforts, Including National Bail OutThe Weeknd encouraged the public to give whatever they could, no matter how small the amount, after sharing that he'd donated $500K to BLM efforts.By Erika Marie
- GramYung Miami Talks Big Companies Being Looted: "STFU ITS BLACK LIVES"Yung Miami took to Twitter to share that these stores "follow us around" and "think you doing fraud."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsEminem Joins Black Out Day & Shuts Down Shady RecordsEminem is closing Shady Records for Black Out Tuesday, announcing ways people can help out themselves.By Alex Zidel