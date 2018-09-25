black excellence
- TVTV Shows That Highlight Black ExcellenceWhat is your favorite TV Show Highlighting Black Excelllence?By Victor Omega
- MusicDr. Dre Congratulates Jay-Z Over Massive Moët DealDr. Dre takes a moment to congraultate his fellow "Watcher" Jay-Z over a massive new partnership with Moët Hennessy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Implores Black Men To Squash All BeefsRoyce Da 5'9" volunteers his diplomatic prowess, encouraging his fellow Black men to put aside their differences. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMase Disproves 50 Cent's Accusations About Fivio Foreign Publishing RightsMase cleared up allegations made by 50 Cent that he''s holding on to rapper Fivio Foreigns rights while asking Diddy for his own.By Erika Marie
- MusicOffset Goes Off On Black Excellence Speech: "Hip Hop Is Black Culture"Offset issues a public service announcement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCiara, Teyana Taylor & Iman Are Black Bold & Beautiful On Essence’s July/August IssueThe three leading ladies come together for a bewitching Afrocentric ESSENCE cover.By hnhh
- EntertainmentYale University Elects First Black Student Body President: Report#BlackExcellence By Aida C.
- MusicHBCU Commencement Speaker Pays Off Class Of 2019 Student LoansMorehouse University's class of 2019 is debt-free.By Aida C.
- TechHBCU Graduates Create An Instagram-Caption Generating AppBlack excellence at its finest.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKenya Barris & Rashida Jones Announce New Netflix Venture "Black Excellence"Kenya and Rashida are cookin' something up!By Chantilly Post
- MusicDiddy Is Completely In Awe Of Zoe Kravitz' Sultry Watermelon PoseDiddy is duly inspired by a half-naked Zoe Kravitz photoshoot dating back to February.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy, Jay-Z, & Nas Are Three Icons In Classic Throwback PicJay-Z, Nas, and Diddy elevate any room's net worth and creative genius levels. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God Claps Back At The Hill Over "Black Radio Host" CommentCharlamagne Tha God deserves more respect than this. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake, Diddy & Naomi Campbell Rep "Black Excellence" In New PhotoThe trio of superstars looked like a billion bucks last night.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Goes Nude For Body Painted "Black Excellence" PhotoBlac Chyna bares it all for Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSoulja Boy Still Bitter Kanye West Snatched Taylor Swift's MicrophoneEverything in Soulja World hearkens back to 2009.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Credited With Tourism Boost At "Le Louvre" In Paris"Apesh*t" paid dividends for the French tourism board.By Devin Ch
- Original Content10 Most Woke Bars On Meek Mill's "Championships" AlbumHNHH partners with Spotify to bring you the most woke lyrics from Meek Mill's "Championships" album.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDiddy's Message To Hip-Hop's Youth: "It's For Everyone To Enjoy But For Us To Own"Diddy shares a lesson in business, branding, and cultural integrity.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy Blasts Kanye West For Meeting With Donald Trump: "NOT Black Excellence"Safe to say we will not be seeing any collaborations from Diddy and Ye in the future. By Chantilly Post
- ReviewsLupe Fiasco "DROGAS Wave" ReviewLupe drops his strongest effort since "The Cool," enough to erase our memories of "DROGAS Light."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNas & 50 Cent's Baby Mamas Reportedly Working On Reality ShowWonder what Nas & 50 Cent have to say about this one.By Chantilly Post