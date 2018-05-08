black america
- PoliticsIce Cube Gives Update On Contract With Black AmericaIce Cube hits The Breakfast Club to discuss the Contract With Black America, as well as the unlikeliness of him doing a Verzuz battle.By Yoni Yardeni
- Pop CultureHollywood Loses $10 Billion A Year Over Lack Of Black Representation: ReportHollywood may be leaving a TON of money on the table. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsJared Kushner Delivers Controversial Remarks About Black PeopleThe White House advisor also spoke on President Trump's policies for the Black community but says "[Trump] can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentR.I.P John Singleton: The Importance Of "Boyz N The Hood"John Singleton told stories of Black America to a Hollywood audience that weren’t nearly prepared for realities of the inner-city.By Aron A.
- SocietyMeek Mill Talks Symbolic Problems With U.S Currency: "Slave Owners On The Money"Meek Mill hits the Twitter crowd with his thoughts on the mental slavery plaguing America.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsKanye West Vows To "Abolish 13th Amendment" On Slavery While Wearing "MAGA" HatIs this foreshadowing a political move?By Zaynab
- SocietyJuneteenth Roundup: Celebs Want You To Know Your HistoryPublic figures bring awareness to the holiday.
By Zaynab
- Original ContentThe Chaos Of Childish Gambino's "This Is America"Childish Gambino’s latest undertaking explores the joy and senseless violence of black America.By Luke Hinz