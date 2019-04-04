Billboard Music Awards 2019
- MusicBeyoncé & Taylor Swift's Fans Clash After "Copycat" BBMA PerformanceBeyoncé's fans were not impressed with Taylor Swift's performance last night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHalsey Hits The Stage For Emotional Performance Of "Without Me" At Billboard AwardsHalsey has no shortage of emotions in her BBMA set. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCiara Channels Janet Jackson For "Thinkin Bout You" Billboard PerformanceCiara did the damn thing. By Chantilly Post
- MusicElla Mai Defies Gravity With BB Hairs & "High Altitude Looks" At Billboard AwardsElla Mai's bun stands erect despite the threat of a Jacqueemix at the Billboard gala.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJoe Jonas & "Game Of Thrones" Star Sophie Turner Wed In Las VegasSansa Stark is a married woman.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Strips Down & Gives PSA About Her GoodiesCardi took time out to squash rumors about her private area.By Erika Marie
- MusicBillboard Music Awards 2019: List Of WinnersPost Malone, Cardi B, and Drake lead with the most nominations.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B, Drake & Post Malone Rule Billboard Music Awards NominationsDid you expect to see anybody else leading the race?By Alex Zidel