bill cosby andrea constand
- Pop CultureBill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Gets Overturned By Pennsylvania Supreme CourtAfter serving two years in prison, Bill Cosby will reportedly be discharged on Wednesday following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn his sexual assault conviction.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Denied Parole After Failing To Attend Treatment Program For Sex OffendersBill Cosby has reportedly been denied parole by the Pennsylvania Parole Board for several reasons.By Joshua Robinson
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Lawyer's File Appeal In The Hopes Of Getting New TrialThe chances seem slim.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicBill Cosby Claims Judge Had Personal Vendetta Against Key Defense Witness: ReportBill Cosby's lawyers are asking the judge to grant their client bail pending appeal.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sentenced To Spend 3 To 10 Years In Prison: ReportBill Cosby has been found guilty and will spend the next 3 to 10 years in jail.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby & Wife Camille Have Split Up After Rape Conviction: ReportCamille has moved out.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Reportedly Went On "Expletive-Laden Tirade" After Sexual Assault ConvictionBill Cosby was clearly unhappy at his conviction.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyOhio State University Revokes Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree Ahead of RetrialBill Cosby's retrial is scheduled to begin on Monday.By Milca P.
- SocietyProsecutors Want 19 Women To Testify In Retrial Against Bill CosbyBill Cosby is set to appear in court again for the alleged 2004 assault of Andrea Constand.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sexual Assault Retrial PostponedThe retrial is set to take place in 2018.By Aron A.