BET Awards 2020
- Music2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Full Winners List & Blazing PerformancesAnother successful award show is complete and we've got all the highlights right here. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMarsai Martin Blows Nose With $100 Bill In Response To BET Awards HatersMarsai Martin addresses the Twitter trolls who had something to say about her looks.By O.I.
- TVSummer Walker Stuns With Usher During BET Awards PerformanceSummer Walker and Usher performed together at the 2020 BET Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBET Awards 2020: Complete List Of WinnersHere's a full list of the winners from the BET Awards 2020, including Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBeyonce To Receive BET Humanitarian AwardShe is being recognized for her work with the BetGOOD Foundation and other initiatives. By Noah John
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Pissed After Earning No BET Award NominationsLil Uzi Vert is seemingly mad about not being honored at the 2020 BET Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBET Awards 2020: Full List Of NomineesDrake leads the way with six nominations at the 2020 BET Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch.By Alex Zidel