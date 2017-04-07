beibs in the trap
- SportsTravis Scott Turns Up With James Harden On Stage At Governors BallJames Harden showed out during Travis' performance of "Beibs In The Trap."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBelly Brings Out Rich The Kid & Nav During Coachella SetBelly had a few surprises for fans at Coachella.By Milca P.
- MusicNav Talks About Drake, The Weeknd & Upcoming Album In New Tim Westwood InterviewNav goes in-depth in a new interview about the trajection of his career.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott & Nav's "Biebs In The Trap" Goes PlatinumTravis Scott & Nav's hit collab "Biebs In The Trap" is now platinum.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott Joins Nav At Toronto Concert, Crowd Goes WildTravis Scott surprises Toronto fans at Nav's show.By hnhh