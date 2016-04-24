becky with the good hair
- MusicRachael Ray Was Shocked After Beyhive Thought She Was "Becky With The Good Hair"Rachael Roy and Rachael Ray got tangled into Jay-Z and Beyonce's marital issues.By Aron A.
- MusicBeyoncé Disses "Desperate, Mediocre, Wack B*tch" During "On The Run II" ConcertWho could Beyoncé be referring to here?By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Rita Ora?Is Rita Ora her own worst enemy? By E Gadsby
- MusicAmber Rose Twitter "Hack" Targets Tyga & BeyonceAmber Rose claims to have been hacked. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRachel Roy's Emails Reportedly Stolen, Could Contain Sensitive Jay Z ConversationsIf the reports are true, a hacker is intent on outing details of Rachel Roy's relationship with Jay Z to the public. By Angus Walker
- NewsIggy Azalea Doesn't Think Beyoncé Is "Racist," But She's Still Against The Term "Becky"Iggy Azalea shared some more "Becky" thoughts on Twitter.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRita Ora Responds To Beyonce "Becky" RumorsRita Ora responds to accusations that she is "Becky with the good hair" and Jay Z's former paramour.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRita Ora Is BeyHive's New Target For "Becky With The Good Hair"Rita Ora is in the BeyHive's crossfire because of a recent Snapchat.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickRachel Roy Releases Statement, Denies Being "Becky With The Good Hair"Rachel Roy releases a statement about the rumors that she is "Becky with the good hair."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTV Cook Rachael Ray Catches Heat From Beyoncé Fans Over Confusion With Rachel RoyBeyoncé's army is fighting unnecessary battles.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRachel Roy Acknowledges Beyoncé's "Becky With The Good Hair" Lyric, The BeyHive AttacksDame Dash's ex has raised more speculation that she may be the other woman referenced throughout "Lemonade".By Trevor Smith