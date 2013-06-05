bang!
- BeefDiddy's Revolt Fires Back At Eminem Over Leaked "Bang" VerseREVOLT didn't hold their tongue, By Aron A.
- NewsEminem Reflects On Killing Rapper's Careers On Griselda's "Bang" RemixGriselda's Shady Records debut has arrived with some help from Eminem.By Alex Zidel
- GramConway & Eminem Have A Message For The HatersThe hype for Conway's upcoming album is reaching feverish heights. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicConway Reflects On Recording "Bang" With Eminem In DetroitConway reflects on hand-picking a beat for Eminem to body. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHNHH TIDAL WAVE: Maxo Kream, XXXTENTACION & Eminem TakeoverNew music from Maxo Kream, Conway, XXXTENTACION and more. By Aron A.
- Original ContentChief Keef's Musical Evolution In 10 SongsA retrospective analysis of the storied history and ever-changing music of the irreplaceable Chief Keef.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- MusicTrippie Redd Lets It "BANG!" During New Song SnippetTrippie Redd continues to tease his upcoming album.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBANG!1st Official Leak from Skeme's Upcoming Mixtape "Ingleworld"By DJ Ill Will