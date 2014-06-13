bae
- SongsSkilla Baby Is Looking For His "Bae" On New SingleThe Detroit MC came through with an oddly menacing cut, but the dark pianos and trap rhythm could be romantic to some.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJhene Aiko Dispels Pregnancy Rumours With Trio Of Hot Instagram SharesJhene Aiko's looking good. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosOffset Praises Cardi B For "Press" Music Video: "She Is So Creative"Offset praises his wife Cardi B.By Aida C.
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna's Baes: A Complete HistoryBlac Chyna and the men she's been linked to, since breaking out into the spotlight by way of a Drake co-sign.By E Gadsby
- NewsO.T. Genasis Switches It Up & Releases New Single "Bae"O.T. Genasis writes a song to remind us all how great he is.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Are Boo'd Up: PDA At The Mall, Roses & Roller-CoastersThe dates are on some puppy love tip. By Zaynab
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Proposed To Ariana Grande In Bed & Wonders Why She Said YesThe comedian wanted to keep it casual.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Xan's Dating Miley Cyrus' Little Sister NoahLil Xan and Noah Cyrus are apparently an item. By Aron A.
- Music2 Chainz & Wale's "Most Expensivest" Way To Find Love: "Buy Yourself A Wife""Pimpin' ain't dead, some of y'all just scared."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin Haney For MonthsBlac Chyna's new boo, Devin Haney, isn't so new apparently.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Spotted Walking The Streets Of Toronto With A Potential New BaeDrake might have himself a new girl.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyA Hip Hop Valentine's Day Gift GuideA list of gifts to show love to someone special.By Phelisha Cassup
- SportsNicki Minaj Alludes To "Bae" While Trolling Odell Beckham Jr.'s "MotorSport" Turn-UpOdell Beckham Jr. supports Migos' single "MotorSport" and Nicki Minaj has some fun.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentQuavo Stops To Admire Karrueche Billboard In NYCQuavo's "Baewatch" continues.By Matt F
- NewsSerena Williams Reportedly Responded To Drake Calling Anna Wintour "Bae"Serena Williams was apparently up in Drake's comments when she say he referred to Anna Wintour as "bae.'By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentHip-Hop Valentine's Day Cards To Give Your BaeA selection of hip-hop/rap-themed Valentine's Day cards perfect for your main & side chick.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBrian Fresco "Bae" VideoWatch Brian Fresco's new video for "Bae".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWord On The Street: Rap Slang Deciphered By StrangersHotNewHipHop hits the streets of NYC to find out if random strangers know what slang words like "thot," "bae" and more mean.By Rose Lilah