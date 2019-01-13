bad boys 3
- Streetwear"Bad Boys" Film Franchise Gets A 25th Anniversary Capsule CollectionThe first "Bad Boys" movie released 25 years ago, and now you can celebrate by copping a full range of apparel and accessories inspired by Martin Lawrence & Will Smith's hit film franchise.By Keenan Higgins
- Movies"Bad Boys 4" Is Reportedly Already In The WorksNow that's what we like to hear!By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesWill Smith Met The Notorious B.I.G. For The First Time On The Same Night That He DiedDuring his CRWN Interview to promote "Bad Boys For Life," Will Smith revealed an interesting Biggie story from the night he was killed.By Keenan Higgins
- Original Content"Bad Boys For Life" CRWN Interview: 10 Things We LearnedTIDAL's CCO Elliott Wilson hosted a sit-down with Will Smith & Martin Lawrence for their first U.S. stop in promotion for "Bad Boys For Life."By Keenan Higgins
- Movies"Bad Boys For Life" Trailer Sees Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Enter A "Suicide Mission"The third installment to "Bad Boys" is coming soon. By Chantilly Post
- GramWill Smith Shares Funny Video With Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, & Wesley SnipesTracy Morgan stopped by to say hello, too.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWill Smith & Martin Lawrence's "Bad Boys For Life" Trailer Has Finally Arrived"Bad Boys For Life" hits theatres January 17th, 2020.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDirector Joe Carnahan Says Will Smith Was The Reason He Dropped Out Of "Bad Boys 3""I love Will, he’s a great guy" but... By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Bad Boys 3" Has Officially Finished Filming: "That’s A Wrap!"January 2020 couldn't come sooner. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMartin Lawrence & Will Smith Are Strapped With Machine Guns On "Bad Boys 3" SetMore "Bad Boys 3" teasers have arrived. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMartin Lawrence And Will Smith Partner Up On Set Of "Bad Boys For Life""Bad Boys For Life" is coming in 2020.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentWill Smith Recreates "The Whisper Song" For More "Bad Boys 3" Promo"Bad Boys 3" couldn't come any sooner. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicky Jam Officially Joins "Bad Boys 3" CastNicky Jam joins "Bad Boys For Life."By Milca P.
- MusicDJ Khaled Joins Will Smith & Martin Lawrence In The "Bad Boys 3" CastDJ Khaled's never won a GRAMMY, but his thinks his performance in "Bad Boys 3" will earn him an Oscar.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWill Smith & Martin Lawrence Begin Filming "Bad Boys 3" In AtlantaWill Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in Atlanta to film "Bad Boys 3."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWill Smith Confirms: "Bad Boys 3" Begins Filming On MondayWill Smith is fully primed to go.By Devin Ch