- Streetwear"Bad Boys" Film Franchise Gets A 25th Anniversary Capsule CollectionThe first "Bad Boys" movie released 25 years ago, and now you can celebrate by copping a full range of apparel and accessories inspired by Martin Lawrence & Will Smith's hit film franchise.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesSeth Rogen Reveals He Helped Rewrite "Bad Boys II" To Add More ComedySeth Rogen's BEEN making us laugh. By Chantilly Post
- Original Content"Bad Boys For Life" CRWN Interview: 10 Things We LearnedTIDAL's CCO Elliott Wilson hosted a sit-down with Will Smith & Martin Lawrence for their first U.S. stop in promotion for "Bad Boys For Life."By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Will Smith Movies Of All TimeWill is a legend. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicky Jam Officially Joins "Bad Boys 3" CastNicky Jam joins "Bad Boys For Life."By Milca P.
- TV"Bad Boys" TV Spinoff With Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Is Official"L.A.'s Finest" starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union finally gets picked up. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsEx-NFLer Jay Feely Totes Gun In Photo With Daughter & Her Prom DateThe picture sparked an online debate on the Hypervisibility of guns in American culture.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Bad Boys 2" Spin-Off In The Works Starring Gabrielle UnionSyd Burnett is on a whole new path. By Chantilly Post
- LifeWill Smith Says "Bad Boys 3" Is "Definitely" HappeningWill Smith drops a bombshell in his interview.By hnhh