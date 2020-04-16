aunt jemima
- Pop CultureBen Stein's Aunt Jemima Comment Receives Backlash: WatchHe says he misses the "large African-American woman" on the bottle.By Diya Singhvi
- FoodAunt Jemima Reveals New Name & LogoAunt Jemima has announced a new name and logo after years of backlash. By Alex Zidel
- FoodMaster P Launches Black-Owned Food Brand To Replace Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben'sMaster P will use a portion of profits from Uncle P's to give back to Black communities across America. By Aron A.
- GramDrake's Dad Dennis Graham Celebrates Aunt Jemima's RetirementDennis Graham chimes in after brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Bens discontinue their racist branding.By Aron A.
- SocietyUncle Ben's, Cream Of Wheat & Mrs. Butterworth To Follow Aunt Jemima's LeadIn response to protests for racial equality, more food products companies are announcing rebranding initiatives. By Noah John
- PoliticsAunt Jemima Changes Name & LogoThe Aunt Jemima brand is finally getting a new name and logo as Quaker Oats makes a statement.By Alex Zidel
- TV"Boy Meets World" Star Trina McGee Accuses Cast Of Racism On Set"Boy Meets World" star Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore on the 90s sitcom, called out her white co-stars for being racist toward her on set.By Lynn S.