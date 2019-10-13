atatiana jefferson
- CrimeEx-Cop Aaron Dean Sentenced To Almost 12 Years In Prison For Fatally Shooting Atatiana JeffersonAaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 while she was in her home.By Jada Ojii
- CrimeOfficer Who Shot & Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Gets Trial Date: ReportA neighbor reportedly called for a welfare check after seeing Atatiana's door open. Officer Aaron Dean arrived, saw someone inside, and opened fire.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentSay Her Name: Remembering Black Women Who Died At The Hands Of PoliceCelebrities have been stepping forward, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Here is a list of a few other women who lost their lives at the hands of those who claimed their job was to protect and serve.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMother of Atatiana Jefferson, Woman Killed By Police In Her Home, Dies In Same HouseRIP Yolanda Carr.By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomAtatiana Jefferson Killed By Police, Father Later Died, & Now Mother Has PassedThis poor family.By Erika Marie
- CrimeOfficer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Has Been Indicted For MurderHer family is ready for the long road ahead of them.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFather Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies After Suffering Heart AttackThe father of Atatiana Jefferson has passed.By Cole Blake
- SocietyHarrison Barnes, Malik Jackson Paying For Funeral Of Atatiana JeffersonBarnes, his wife and Jackson agree to split the cost of Jefferson's funeral service.By Kyle Rooney
- RandomFort Worth Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Has Been Charged With MurderHe was arrested and is being held without bail.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFort Worth Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Woman In Her Own HomeThe police officer went through her backyard and fired without presenting himself or asking any questions. By Noah C