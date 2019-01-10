Assume Form
- Pop CultureJames Blake Discusses Mental Health In New EssayJames Blake gets personal.By Cole Blake
- NewsJames Blake's "Can't Believe The Way We Flow" Video Shows The Minutiae Of LoveBlake's latest video evokes the intoxicating feeling of love. By Noah C
- NewsJames Blake Adds "Mulholland" For "Assume Form" Deluxe EditionJames Blake adds a new track for the "Assume Form" deluxe edition.By Aron A.
- Music VideosJames Blake & Travis Scott Dive Into The Sunken Place In "Mile High" VideoThey channel Jordan Peele's "Get Out."By Zaynab
- ReviewsJames Blake "Assume Form" ReviewJames Blake’s left the dark space that he’s wallowed in for the past three albums and seizes emotions and experiences that he’s pushed away in the past.By Aron A.
- MusicJames Blake Says His Girlfriend Jameela Jamil Is To Thank For "Assume Form"The actress gladly accepts the credit.By Zaynab
- NewsJames Blake & ROSALÍA Go "Barefoot In The Park"James Blake lets a modern Flamenca artist run rampant.By Devin Ch
- NewsJames Blake Taps Metro Boomin' & Moses Sumney On "Tell Them"Moses Sumney & Metro Boomin' link up with James Blake for this highlight off of "Assume Form."By Aron A.
- NewsJames Blake Comes Through With "Assume Form" Featuring Andre 3000, Travis Scott, & MoreBlake arrives. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsJames Blake Releases "Lullaby For My Insomniac" Ahead Of New AlbumJames Blake is back with a new cut off of his upcoming album.By Aron A.
- MusicJames Blake Reflects On Crafting Bangers With Travis Scott & Metro BoominJames Blake opens up about working with two hip-hop icons. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTravis Scott & Metro Boomin Join James Blake On "Mile High"James Blake comes back with another new single featuring Travis Scott and Metro Boomin.By Aron A.
- NewsJames Blake & André 3000 Are Asking "Where's The Catch?"James Blake and André 3000 team up for an inquisitive collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJames Blake Confirms Release Date & Features For "Assume Form"James Blake's new album will feature Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Andre 3000, and more.By Alex Zidel