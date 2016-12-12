anti-muslim
- MusicDrake & Nicki Minaj Offer Prayers For The New Zealand Shooting VictimsDrake and Nicki Minaj were among those hitting back at the anti-Muslim ideas perpetuated by the mass shooter in NZ.By Devin Ch
- Viral"Girl With No Job" Apologizes For Old Anti-Muslim Tweets About ObamaThe viral star is back-peddling on some old resurfaced tweets.
By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Apologizes For Retweeting Anti-Muslim VideosThe president sits down for his first televised interview since taking office.
By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Caught Retweeting Several Far-Right, Anti-Muslim VideosDonald Trump gets in trouble because of Twitter again. By Matt F
- NewsDrake Calls Report He Disrespected Muslim Woman "Fake Media Story"FAKE NEWS! SAD!By hnhh
- SocietyAlt-Right Exposed As Neo-Nazis In Shocking DocumentaryDon't trust the alt-right.By hnhh
- SocietyRepublican Allen West Posts Meme Calling For Muslim GenocideThe meme was posted on Friday night and removed hours later after over 10,000 shares. West was spotted at Trump Tower for political meetings today. By Angus Walker