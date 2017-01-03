anti-gay
- SocietyCracker Barrel Bans Anti-Gay Pastor From Hosting Event At Their StoreCracker Barrel's receiving praise for their stance against a pastor who called for the deaths of all members of the gay community.By Aron A.
- SportsDwyane Wade Helped Pay For Funeral Of Gay Teen Who Died Of SuicideOther celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Ludacris, and Janelle Monae are helping as well.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYo Gotti Accused Of Homophobia By His Artist Plane JaymesPlane Jaymes says when Yo Gotti found out he had a boyfriend, he stopped supporting him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Catches An L For Calling Tyler, The Creator A Homophobic Slur On "Fall"Eminem's single "Fall" has fans shaking their heads. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCoachella Owner Donates To Anti LGBT Groups And Fans Are Pissed About ItReports have surfaced detailing decades of support to extremist conservative organizations provided by the festival owner.By hnhh
- EntertainmentKim Burrell's Radio Show Cancelled Due To Backlash From Anti-Gay SermonKim Burrell's weekly radio show is cancelled by Texas Southern University after the singer has been facing immense backlash for an anti-gay sermon she gave last week. By Angus Walker
- InterviewsPharrell Talks To Ellen About Kim Burrell's Homophobic Sermon"There's no space, there's no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on." By Angus Walker
- MusicFrank Ocean's Mother Wants Gay-Bashing Kim Burrell Off Her Son's AlbumFrank Ocean's mother calls Kim Burrell an "opportunistic b*tch," asks for her son to remove her vocals from "Godspeed." By Angus Walker