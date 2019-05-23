anti-abortion bill
- Pop CultureArkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Signs Controversial Anti-Abortion BillArkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has signed an anti-abortion bill that intentionally contradicts U.S. Supreme Court precedents.By Joshua Robinson
- EntertainmentFederal Judge Blocks Indiana's Second-Trimester Abortion BanJudge Sarah Evans Baker halted the anti-abortion bill.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMissouri's Last Abortion Clinic Gets License Renewal DeclinedThe Missouri Health Department declined the renewal.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMichigan Hotel Offers Free Rooms To Women Seeking Abortions: ReportThe Yale Hotel manager offering free rooms to women undergoing abortions. By Aida C.
- SocietyChika Bashes Trump With New Politically Charged "Richey v. Alabama" Rap For Women's RightsWow.By hnhh