animated series
- TVThe Weeknd's "The Simpsons" Character Will Make His Debut This MonthMichael Rapaport will also voice a character in the upcoming March 20th episode.By Hayley Hynes
- TVWatch “The Proud Family” Become “Louder And Prouder” In New Trailer From Disney+Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, and more will be featured in the revival.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix Drops Trailer For Ludacris' New Animated Series "Karma's World"Ludacris and Netflix are teaming up for "Karma's World" which premieres next month.By Taylor McCloud
- TVLudacris' Netflix Series, "Karma's World," Drops First TrailerLudacris' upcoming Netflix series, "Karma's World," is set to debut in October.By Cole Blake
- TVHulu Drops First Official Trailer For New Marvel Animated Series "M.O.D.O.K."The series premieres on May 21st.By hnhh
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Animated Series Reportedly In Development At HBO MaxIt’s currently unclear what direction the show will take.By hnhh
- MusicWestside Gunn Is Officially Starring In A Kid's ShowWestside Gunn continues to branch out with his most surprising appearance to date, bringing his vocal talents to the kid's show "Scram." By Mitch Findlay
- TVKanye West & Kid Cudi Reveal "Kids See Ghosts" Animated TV Show"Kids See Ghosts" is getting animated with voices by Kanye West and Kid Cudi.By Rose Lilah
- TVThe Weeknd Performs Song "I'm A Virgin" On "American Dad!"The Weeknd had fun with this one, and we've got a peek at the episode, and his performance, below.By Erika Marie
- TVHBO Max Announces "Aquaman" Animated SeriesHBO Max continues to round out its catalog.By Cole Blake
- TVKid Cudi Teams With Kenya Barris For Animated Netflix Series Based On Upcoming AlbumKid Cudi's got another series on the way. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTracee Ellis Ross Will Star As "Jodie" in MTV's Animated "Daria" SpinoffThe show will be the first adult animated series in almost 20 years, that stars a black woman.By hnhh
- MusicThe Weeknd Rumored To Guest Star In Upcoming "American Dad"A good Canadian boy sets his sights on "American Dad."By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Rick And Morty" Writer To Pen Animated "Star Trek" Comedy"It’s a surreal and wonderful dream come true."By hnhh