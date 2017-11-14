airlines
- Pop CultureTalib Kweli Claims American Air Threatened To Have Him ArrestedThe Rap icon shared several videos of the interactions with a flight attendant, their supervisor, and police.By Erika Marie
- Politics"No Fly Lists" Trends As Capitol Rioters Are Booted From Airlines In Viral Videos"#NoFlyLists" has become a favorite on social media as rioters are seen being taken off flights by police.By Erika Marie
- GramTamar Braxton Is Upset & In A "Depressive State" After Someone Offered Her DrugsIt all allegedly happened on an airplane.By Erika Marie
- MusicRich The Kid Confronted By Cops Following Tense Delta Flight Over Alcohol: ReportIt reportedly started when flight attendants refused to serve him any more drinks.By Erika Marie
- SocietyWells Fargo Bank VP Dead After Southwest Plane Emergency LandingThe lone casualty of yesterday's accident.By David Saric
- SocietyDelta Flight Attendant Goes Viral After Delivering Safety Rap To PassengersA member of Delta's staff spits some fire bars.
