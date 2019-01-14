AFC Championship Game
- SportsBills Defeat Ravens & Advance To AFC Championship For 1st Time Since 1993The Bills are advancing to the AFC Championship Game after defeating the Ravens, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsTom Brady Laser Pointer Incident Could Put Chiefs Fan In Jail For A YearThe laser pointer didn't stop the Patriots from winning the game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Told Patrick Mahomes To "Keep Grinding" After AFC ChampionshipThe Chiefs QB had a hell of a season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChiefs Fire Defensive Coordinator After Crushing Loss To PatriotsBob Sutton relieved of his duties in KC.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNFL Will Investigate Report Of Tom Brady Being Flashed By Laser PointerBrady was allegedly flashed in the AFC Championship game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTony Romo Was A Psychic During The Patriots And Chiefs GameRomo was an absolute wizard last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSnoop Dogg Trolls Chiefs Fans With Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes MemeSnoop is having some fun with Kansas City supporters.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady On Going To His 9th Super Bowl: “Un-F*cking-Believable, Bro”Brady headed to ninth Super Bowl, more than any other NFL franchise has in their history.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChiefs' Patrick Mahomes Expected To Sign NFL's First $200 Million DealThe NFL playoffs smell of ice-bowed pine & tons of money!By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL Championship Weekend Preview: Who Will Make It To Super Bowl 53?A look at this Sunday's big games.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Says Tom Brady Is "Shoving It Up The Haters' A**es"White is a huge Patriots fan.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBill Belichick Says He's Always Nervous Before GamesThe Patriots have a big game against Kansas on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNew England Patriots Labeled As Underdogs For First Time In 67 Games: ReportThe Patriots will be in a rare spot come Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNew England Patriots Dare People To "Bet Against Us"The Patriots are three-point underdogs.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBill Belichick Says Weather Won't Be An Issue Against ChiefsIt's going to be very cold in Kansas City on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Works Out To 50 Cent Ahead Of AFC Championship GameBrady looks dialed in for next weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsHomeless Man Helps KC Chiefs’ Jeff Allen Make It To Stadium On GamedayJeff Allen successfully locates the good samaritan that helped him with car trouble.By Kyle Rooney