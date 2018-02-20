a wrinkle in time
- MoviesNetflix Adds "Black Panther," "Maniac," "Spider-Man 3," & More For SeptemberNetflix has the September hook up. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Confident Demi Lovato Will Bounce Back Following HospitalizationDJ Khaled shows love to Demi Lovato.By Aron A.
- MoviesBlack Directors Hold Top 2 Spots At Box Office For First Time Ever"Black Panther" and "A Wrinkle in Time" are going strong. By hnhh
- Entertainment"A Wrinkle In Time" & "Black Panther" Compete For Weekend Box Office WinThe two Disney films are in a race to reign supreme. By David Saric
- EntertainmentAMC Is Giving Underprivileged Kids The Chance To Watch "A Wrinkle In Time"AMC Theatres is leading the charge with a step in the right direction. By hnhh
- MusicDJ Khaled To Be Featured On The "A Wrinkle In Time" SoundtrackDJ Khaled will be included on the "A Wrinkle In Time" soundtrack with Demi Lovato.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSade Has New Song Lined Up For "A Wrinkle In Time"Sade proves timeless. Her music is set to feature in new Disney adaptation.By Devin Ch