a lot
- Music21 Savage Alludes To New Music In His Latest Tweet21 Savage hinted at new music after Billboard tweeted a list of artists with the most entries on the Hot 100 in 2022. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicAri Melber Spits 21 Savage Bars To Troll TrumpMSNBC host slash hip-hop head Ari Melber looked to the infinite wisdom of 21 Savage when discussing Trump's potential legal woes. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content21 Savage's "A Lot" With J. Cole Proved Naysayers Wrong21 Savage and J. Cole's "A Lot" introduced a compelling creative partnership that thrived in spite of vast stylistic differences. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole & 21 Savage Win Their First Grammy For Best Rap Song, "A Lot"21 Savage and J. Cole are officially Grammy Award-winning artists. By Dominiq R.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Jokes That He Needs J. Cole To Tell Him About Fake StreamsCole rapped about artists using machines to fake their stream numbers on "A Lot" with 21 Savage.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole Performs "A Lot" With 21 Savage At "Dreamville Fest"No hurricane was going to prevent J. Cole from living out his "Dreamville Fest" aspirations.By Devin Ch
- SportsJ. Cole Performs "Middle Child," "A Lot" & More During 2019 NBA All-Star GameJ. Cole takes the stage at the NBA All-Star game.By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Swerves "Clout Chasing" Accusation After 21 Savage FreestyleDon't sully the good Lanez name. By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage Performed "Immigration" Version Of "A Lot" Days Before Arrest21 Savage switched up his lyrics to speak on immigration on "The Tonight Show."By Alex Zidel
- Life21 Savage Is The Face Of Forever 21's New Motocross-Inspired CollectionForever 21 is teaming up with Honda Motocross for "F21xHonda."By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Appears On Jimmy Fallon To Perform "A Lot"21 was aided by some backup singers and a live band.By Alexander Cole
- Music21 Savage & J. Cole Look Dapper On The Set Of "A Lot" Music Video21 Savage and J. Cole were spotted looking dapper in what many believe to be the set for "A Lot."By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage & J. Cole's "A Lot" Chosen As First Single Off "I Am > I Was""A Lot" will serve as the lead single off of "I Am > I Was."By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage's CD Version Of "A Lot" Reportedly Does Not Feature J. ColeJ. Cole's verse may have come in a little too late.By Alex Zidel
- Reviews21 Savage "I Am > I Was" Review21 Savage rewrites the broken character summary on his sophomore project "I Am > I Was."By Devin Ch
- Original Content21 Savage's "I Am > I Was:" The 5 Best FeaturesThe Fab Five who made the most of their big shiny moment.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Empathizes With Tekashi 6ix9ine On 21 Savage's "I Am > I Was"J. Cole speaks on 6ix9ine on "A Lot."By Alex Zidel
- NewsJ. Cole Continues His Feature Dominance On 21 Savage's "a lot"Jermaine can't be stopped.By Karlton Jahmal