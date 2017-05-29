90s rnb
- Original ContentWhat Has Diddy Done For R&B?Whether or not you agree with Diddy's argument that R&B is dead, there's no debating the music mogul's impact on the genre.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureR&B Singer Chico DeBarge Impersonates Brother, Charged With Drug Possession & DUIThe singer reportedly had methamphetamines and heroin on him. By hnhh
- NewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Joins Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane For Upbeat Love Song "SZNS"The two collaborate on an adorable up-beat love song.By hnhh
- EntertainmentD'Angelo Teases Documentary "Devil's Pie" With Official TrailerThe R&B legend has a documentary on the way. By Aida C.
- MusicLil Duval Flames Ne-Yo For Breaking The Guy CodeNe-Yo gets caught simping & receives a good talking-to.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentTop 10 '90s R&B Sample FlipsFrom Bryson Tiller to Tory Lanez, a selection of some of our favorite classic 90s cuts turned into modern day rap gems.By Maxwell Cavaseno