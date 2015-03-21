56 Nights
- MusicFuture's Fans Want Him To Release This Mixtape On Streaming Services TooAfter Future released both "Beast Mode" and "56 Nights" onto streaming services recently, fans want to be able to stream another one of his mixtapes.By Lynn S.
- NewsFuture Swung For The Fences On "March Madness"Future and DJ Esco united for a classic with "March Madness," a song many deem to be his crowning achievement. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture & DJ Esco's "56 Nights" Hits Streaming ServicesFuture and DJ Esco's popular "56 Nights" mixtape, originally released in 2015, has been officially added to all streaming platforms. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOG Maco Was "Vilified" After Calling Out Future For Glorifying DrugsOG Maco discussed his short-lived 2015 beef with Future on "No Jumper." By Noah C
- Original ContentFuture's "DS2" Birthed The Hedonistic Trapper Of The CenturyLooking back on Future's "DS2" four years after its release.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Brings Out His Son To Perform "March Madness" At Hawks Halftime ShowFuture and baby Future turn up during the Atlanta Hawks vs. Mavericks game. By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 35 Best Future Songs Of All TimeWith Future at his peak, we look back on his best songs.By Vince Rick
- MusicVOTE: What Is Your Favorite Future Project?Following the release of "FUTURE" and "HNDRXX," which of the prolific Atlanta rapper's albums and mixtapes is his strongest?By Trevor Smith
- NewsMarch Madness (Remix) (CDQ)Stream the CDQ (and explicit!) version of Nas' "March Madness" remix.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentThe Definitive Song On Each Future MixtapeNarrowing down the focus of each Future tape to one song. By Patrick Lyons
- News56 Grams (Freestyle)Chevy Woods takes on "56 Nights" for "56 Grams."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentRanking Future's Mixtapes From Worst To BestSee how Future's mixtapes stack up against each other in terms of quality. By Patrick Lyons
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Discourages Rappers From Trying To Keep Up With FutureNot everyone is meant to drop five projects in a year, according to Metro Boomin.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentI Think 12 Months Crazy: Future's Best Year YetA year after Future dropped "Monster," we look back on what's been the most successful 12 months of his career. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFuture Performs "March Madness" At 2015 Streamy AwardsWatch Future's inspired rendition of "March Madness" from the 2015 Streamy Awards. By Angus Walker
- NewsFuture "Never Gon Lose" VideoFuture drops the "Never Gon Lose" video. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFuture "56 Nights" VideoFuture shares a video for "56 Nights"' closing track. By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosFuture "Trap Niggas" VideoWatch Future's cinematic new video for "Trap Niggas".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosFuture "Trap Niggas" TrailerFuture shares the trailer for his upcoming "Trap Niggas" video.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFuture "March Madness" VideoFuture shares "March Madness" visuals. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNever Gon LoseListen to "Never Gon Lose" off Future's new mixtape "56 Nights."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTrap NiggasStandout cut from Future's newly-released mixtape "56 Nights".By Kevin Goddard