- MusicDMX Turns 50 TodayToday marks a special day, as one of the greatest rappers of all time -- the legendary DMX -- celebrates his 50th birthday. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsJay-Z Granted High Praise From Hillary Clinton On His Birthday: "An Icon Turns 50"Who DOESN'T love Jay?By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentWill Smith Felt Trapped "By Being Will Smith" Before Turning 50"You can never really be happy if you’re scared.”By Chantilly Post
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Episode 1: Aaliyah's Marriage Forgery, & Dangerous PersuasionViewers reacted to a grim account of R. Kelly dealings with Aaliyah.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentYouTube Plans On Releasing 50 Original Shows Next YearYouTube's membership service is adding more exclusive content. By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Previews Track With Young Buck, Hints At G-Unit ProjectIs a G-Unit project in the works?By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Immortalizes Late Friend Anthony "Fif" Soares With New IceDrake gets some new bling to commemorate his friend Fif after his brutal murder.By Alex Zidel