4:44 tour
- MusicJay-Z Will Not Be Performing At The 2018 Grammys: ReportJay-Z is reportedly not opting in for a Grammys performance this year. By Matt F
- MusicJay-Z's "4:44" Tour Grossed Nearly $45M Despite Reports Of Poor Ticket SalesJay-Z raked in the cash during his "4:44" tour. By Matt F
- MusicJay-Z Brings Cancer Survivor On Stage For A Shout-OutJay-Z makes a fan's night during the "4:44" tour. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay Z & Jaz-O Reunite At “4:44” Show In ChicagoJay Z & Jaz-O have put their differences aside & reunited in Chicago Tuesday night after years of feuding.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch Jay-Z Play Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares" For Philadelphia CrowdHov honored the hometown hero as he fights for his freedom.By Trevor Smith
- MusicBeyonce Throws Jay Z 48th Birthday Party In Brooklyn: ReportJay Z partied the night away with his wife and good friends. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJay Z Cancels “4:44” Concert In Nebraska Due To Technical DifficultiesJay Z is forced to cancel his show in Nebraska due to technical difficulties.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay-Z Mashes Up "Jigga What" With Drake's "Know Yourself" At 4:44 ConcertHOVA puts his spin on Drake's hometown anthem.
By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Raps Over Drake's "KMT" At Toronto "4:44" ConcertJay hits them with some bars over "More Life" stand out. By Aron A.
- MusicJay Z Pauses Performance To Give Inspirational Speech To Little GirlJay Z tells a young fan she has "the potential to be the next president."By Chantilly Post
- MusicBig Sean, LeBron James & More Turn Up At Jay-Z's Detroit ConcertJay-Z brought the stars out in Detroit. By Matt F
- MusicJay-Z Has A Hilarious Response To Lebron James "King Of New York" CommentsJay-Z isn't letting Lebron's "King Of New York" comment slide. By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Responds To NFL Protest Critics During Miami 4:44 ConcertJay-Z continues to use his stage show to address social issues. By Aron A.
- MusicDespite Cheap Tickets, Jay-Z's "4:44" Tour Is His Highest Grossing Solo TourThe numbers are in.By Milca P.
- MusicJay-Z's "4:44" Tour Ticket Sales Aren't Doing Well According to ReportsThis is pretty hard to believe.By Milca P.
- MusicWatch Jay-Z's Entire "Made In America" Live SetJay-Z electrifies the crowd at "Made In America."By Matt F
- MusicJay-Z 4:44 Tour Ticket Giveaway Launched By SprintThe offer is only available to current or new subscribers. By Aron A.