2
- MusicDrake & Future Rumoured To Be Sitting On "What A Time To Be Alive 2"Drake and Future may or may not have prepared a sequel. By Mitch Findlay
- Society50 Cent Uses Emanuel Gonzalez To Sell His "Crooked Cop" Show "The Oath"50 Cent uses the "Dirty Cop" headline to sell some pies.By Devin Ch
- NewsThe-Dream Presses His "Tuxedo" For "Death Do Us Part"The-Dream says he's ready for Round Two at the altar.By Devin Ch
- MusicPusha T Drops "Daytona - Album Of The Year" Merch Part 2The second run of "Daytona" merch has arrived.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce Shares Her Best Fashionable Tour Moments Amid End Of "On The Run 2"Beyonce's here with more hot tour photos. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentZoe Saldana Has Finished Filming Her Scenes In "Avatar" 2 & 3The actress will reprise her role in the forthcoming sequels. By David Saric
- SportsKevin Love Won't Face Discipline For Entering Court In Game OneKevin Love activated for Game Two.By Devin Ch
- TechA Possible iPhone SE 2 Model Leaks OnlineCould this be the product that will be released on the market soon?By David Saric
- Entertainment"Westworld" Premieres Trailer For Second SeasonThe plot thickens for the hit western thriller. By David Saric
- MusicBeyonce Fans Go Nuts After Ticketmaster Screws Up OTR II Tour TicketsBeyonce & Jay Z fans are on edge right now. By Chantilly Post