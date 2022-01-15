mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T-Shyne Is Glad He Can "Feed The Fam" On New Single

Thomas Galindo
January 15, 2022 14:36
82 Views
10
0
Young Stoner Life RecordsYoung Stoner Life Records
Young Stoner Life Records

Feed The Fam
T-Shyne

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YSL signee shows gratitude to start the year.


2021 was a huge year for Young Stoner Life's T-Shyne. YSL boss Young Thug incorporated him into his most important endeavors of the year, including YSL's compilation album Slime Language 2 from April for songs "That Go!" with Thug and Meek Mill and "Warrior" with Big Sean and Lil Keed. Also, T-Shyne made it onto Thug's Punk album from October for the second track "Stressed" with J. Cole.

Now, T-Shyne is looking to use this boost to establish a strong momentum for the new year. To kick off 2022, the YSL signee dropped brand new single "Feed The Fam" on Jan. 13. The song is an uplifting track with attractive strings on the instrumental that create a groovy atmosphere. 

T-Shyne exhibits an overwhelming sense of gratitude for his family and friends around him on the song, and picks up the pace flow-wise at around the one-minute mark when the drums and claps kick in on the beat.

Check out T-Shyne's new song "Feed The Fam" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I remember growing up sittin' on the bus
It was hard to fit in like OJ's hand in the glove
Now I'm standin' out and I got fans
I can't see myself goin' against the fam

 

T-Shyne
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  82
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
T-Shyne
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS T-Shyne Is Glad He Can "Feed The Fam" On New Single
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject