T-Shyne Is Glad He Can "Feed The Fam" On New Single

2021 was a huge year for Young Stoner Life's T-Shyne. YSL boss Young Thug incorporated him into his most important endeavors of the year, including YSL's compilation album Slime Language 2 from April for songs "That Go!" with Thug and Meek Mill and "Warrior" with Big Sean and Lil Keed. Also, T-Shyne made it onto Thug's Punk album from October for the second track "Stressed" with J. Cole.

Now, T-Shyne is looking to use this boost to establish a strong momentum for the new year. To kick off 2022, the YSL signee dropped brand new single "Feed The Fam" on Jan. 13. The song is an uplifting track with attractive strings on the instrumental that create a groovy atmosphere.

T-Shyne exhibits an overwhelming sense of gratitude for his family and friends around him on the song, and picks up the pace flow-wise at around the one-minute mark when the drums and claps kick in on the beat.

Check out T-Shyne's new song "Feed The Fam" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I remember growing up sittin' on the bus

It was hard to fit in like OJ's hand in the glove

Now I'm standin' out and I got fans

I can't see myself goin' against the fam