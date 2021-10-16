mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Teams Up With J. Cole & T-Shyne On Smooth Track "Stressed"

Alexander Cole
October 16, 2021 09:13
Image via Young Thug
Young Thug's new album "Punk" is full of dope tracks like "Stressed."


Young Thug is one of the more eclectic artists in the world and he knows how to make a statement with his music. The artist has been going at it for a very long time now, and on Friday, he dropped off his brand new album Punk which appears to be a spiritual successor to Beautiful Thugger Girls. Acoustic ballads can be heard all across the tracklist, and there are some dope tracks to be found here, including "Stressed" with J. Cole and T-Shyne.

Throughout this track, we get some nice melodies all while J. Cole comes in and spits some bars, all while doing a Thugger impression later on in the song. Overall, it is a solid effort from these three that goes hard. If you're a fan of any of the artists billed here, then this is a must-listen track for the weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rocky Balboa, I'm boxin' with ya, hey (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
I don't know if I wanna sock it to ya, hey (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
I told her buy Huaraches for me (Woah, woah, woah, woah)
Skeletons out the closet for me, hey (Woah, woah, woah, woah)

Young Thug J. Cole T-Shyne Punk Stressed new music
