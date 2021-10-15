Young Thug Dominates On "Punk" Ft. Drake, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Mac Miller, Doja Cat & More

The last time we received a project from Young Thug and his camp was back in April when YSL delivered Slime Language 2, but Thugger has returned. The Georgia icon has dropped off his sophomore studio album Punk, stylized through his promo season as P*nk, and it is a record that proves the rapper's reign isn't ending anytime soon.

Young Thug opted to keep the album's tracklist close to the chest and for good reason, as it is stacked with coveted features to round out a record poised for the top of the charts. In a recent interview with Complex, Thugger revealed that the bulk of his career, recently, has been filled with him enjoying the art of storytelling in his rhymes.

“I usually don't show emotion, which is why my storytelling songs be so hard," he admitted. "Y'all usually don't see nothing from me, so when you hear a song that's really serious, you're like, ‘Oh my f*cking God.’ You remember a n***a human. Like, ‘OK, he is human, and he’s saying sh*t that we’re really going through right now... Punk is just real-life stories. The whole album is purified. It’s just real.”

Features include looks from Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Gunna, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Doja Cat, and more, along with posthumous features from Mac Miller and Juice WRLD. Stream Punk and let us know what you think of Thugger's latest.

Tracklist

1. Die Slow with Strick

2. Stressed with J. Cole & Tshyne

3. Stupid / Asking

4. Recognize Real with Gunna

5. Contagious

6. Peepin Out the Window with Future & BSlime

7. Rich N*gga Sh*t with Juice WRLD

8. Livin It Up with Post Malone & A$AP Rocky

9. Yea Yea Yea

10. Insure My Wrist with Gunna

11. Scoliosis with Lil Double O

12. Bubbly with Drake & Travis Scott

13. Road Rage

14. Faces

15. Droppin Jewels

16. Fifth Day Dead

17. Icy Hot with Doja Cat

18. Love You More with Nate Ruess, Gunna, Jeff Bhasker

19. Hate The Game

20. Day Before with Mac Miller

