Young Thug & Meek Mill Connect On "That Go!" Ft. T-Shyne

Hearing a collaboration from Young Thug and Meek Mill is nothing new to fans. They've united on singles like "We Ball," "Offended," and "Homie," and now the pair of hitmakers come together for "That Go!" featuring YSL artist T-Shyne. It has been about two-and-a-half years since we received Slime Language, and Thugger has been teasing the second installment for months. The album is rumored for release next month, and considering "That Go!" arrives not long after "Take It to Trial" and "GFU," we may be on the right track.

News about Slime Language 2 has been slowly revealed since as early as July 2020 and we've even reported that Thugger's daughter would make an appearance on the tracklist. Fans first believed they would receive the project during the Thanksgiving holiday, as announced by Thug, but they came up empty. Let us know if you're excited to hear Slime Language 2 and drop your thoughts about "That Go!"

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, fishscale, no scale, weigh it up

I spent twenty mil' on a crib, pay it up

In Dubai with a b*tch from Israel

Call my phone, you fine as hell

In designer, but I will kill