There's a few artists from the 2000s that completely shifted the way music is today. One of them is T-Pain. Although his use of auto-tune was heavily criticized with many using that as an excuse to discredit his actual singing chops, it didn't take long for the biggest artists in the game, like Lil Wayne and Kanye West, to take a page from the iconic hitmaker's book.

These days, T-Pain, as a solo artist, isn't as commercially successful as he once was but he hasn't vanished at all. That being said, it's hard to have a "new T-Pain" in the game since the original is already here. On top of that, whoever claims that title has to have the resume to back it up. Pain reminded everyone this earlier today on Twitter.

"Bro. Just because somebody has 2 songs YOU like does NOT mean they are “tHe NeW tPaIn”. I been doing this shit for way too long and done saved too many other artists careers and done had too many #1 records for a nigga wit a hot single to be the new me," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "Chill bro."

The tweet appears to be in reference to another tweet that went viral earlier this week. After someone tweeted Smino that he's the "new T-Pain," Smino reminded them that T-Pain is this generation's T-Pain and that won't change.

Peep the tweets below.