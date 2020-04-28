Since we're all stuck inside, the most exciting thing that's been happening in the world of music is the song-for-song battles that have taken place on Instagram Live. We've seen legends go face-to-face such as Teddy Riley and Babyface, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh, and of course, Lil Jon and T-Pain. Rather than being a competition, it has transformed into a celebration of music with fans vibing out from the comfort of their homes as they're reminded of the incredible catalogs that all of these artists have.

Lil Jon vs. T-Pain was huge for not only hip-hop but for millennials who grew up with their songs. From some early auto-tuned R&B from T-Pain to the sounds of Crunk that took over the South, there isn't a doubt that T-Pain and Lil Jon have classic records that shifted music entirely. However, it looks like the success of this particular battle planted the seed of something even bigger.

“What we’ve been talking about is taking that playlist from the battle and trying to apply it to a tour," T-Pain told Variety about plans to take their Verzuz set to a live stage. Pain reportedly also said that Usher, Pitbull, and Ludacris would make appearances on the tour as well.

“We might call it ‘The Jonathan Tour,’” he said. “’Crunkchella.’ We’ve also floated that around.”

