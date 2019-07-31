It used to be that music producers were the brains behind the beats, but they often went unknown or unnoticed by the masses. Only those with a deep appreciation with all aspects of production would pay attention to the liner notes to see who was responsible for those 808s. Today, producers are as famous, if not more so, than performers as they develop themselves as entertainers also deserving of recognition.

Yet, there is still a mystery regarding what really goes down when creative minds collide in the studio. Hoping to shed some light on the process, Red Bull Remix Lab continues with their second season to explain the art of music production. For their latest episode, T-Pain and Kenny Beats link up to collaborate on a track. Kenny Beats is well-known for his work with Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Vince Staples, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, ScHoolboy Q, J.I.D, and many more.

In the episode, T-Pain tinkles the ivories as he belts out a few R&B notes as he and Kenny work together to create a hit. On August 13, Wheezy will join T-Pain in the studio to give a remix to Meek Mill and Drake's "Going Bad." Check out T-Pain and Kenny Beats get down below.