It's been five whole years since SZA dropped off her album, CTRL. And while the project took her career to new heights, it feels like we've been waiting a long time for the release of any new music. Fortunately, Soundcloud's turned into a landing spot of loose singles and demos that she'd bless fans with over time as they waited for the deluxe edition of the 2017 project.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

This morning, the singer finally slid through with CTRL (Deluxe) with seven additional tracks to mark the five-year anniversary of the album's release. The singer's project includes an alternative version of "Love Galore," "Jodie," "2AM," and more. However, it doesn't seem like she's done dropping yet. "What isn’t on deluxe maybe on SoundCloud as well tomorrow? Deciding . Spring cleaning old thoughts," she tweeted. "Everything made in 2014-16 / 17... not new lol to be absolutely clear."

The release of the deluxe edition of CTRL will likely keep the album on the Billboard 200 for even longer. Just a few days ago, ChartData revealed that the album spent a full five years on the Billboard 200 since its release in 2017.

CTRL (Deluxe) will certainly hold us over for the timebeing but it seems like there's a strong chance we'll be getting a new album from her in the near future. During the Grammys, she revealed that she wrapped up her latest studio album, suggesting that it would be dropping soon.

Check out CTRL (Deluxe) below.