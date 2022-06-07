SZA has hinted at dropping unreleased songs that were left off of Ctrl in honor of the iconic album's five-year anniversary. The TDE singer revealed her plan for the exciting date on Twitter, Monday.

"Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks," SZA wrote in the tweet.

Ctrl was originally released on June 9, 2017, boasting five singles including "Drew Barrymore", "Love Galore", "The Weekend", "Broken Clocks", and "Garden (Say It Like Dat)." The project also includes guest features from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, James Fauntleroy, and Isaiah Rashad.



While Ctrl was released five years ago, SZA has not dropped much music in the time since. In 2018 she contributed to the Black Panther soundtrack on the song "All The Stars" with Kendrick Lamar. She's also worked with Doja Cat for the hit, "Kiss Me More." SZA dropped "Fue Mejor" with Kali Uchis back in 2021, but Ctrl remains her only studio album.

As for new music unrelated to her 2017 album, SZA remarked at the Met Gala in early May to Vogue: “The album’s finally ready to go — more than I’ve ever felt before. So this summer, it’ll be a SZA summer.”

SZA will also be headlining the Day N Vegas music festival, later this year.

Be on the lookout for new music from SZA this Thursday, June 9th.

Check out SZA's latest tweet below.

