It is absolutely no secret that SZA has been welcomingly flaunting reasons why everybody should reconsider their gym routine as of late, and in her latest samples from vacation in Hawaii, the songstress doesn't let up. This time around, SZA finds herself posted up Kaua'i showcasing her physique in a black bikini in a scenic backdrop, pairing the flick with a few shots of horses on the island along with a video of a pet cat.

SZA's newfound affinity for the gym and her fitness journey have certainly added onto the anticipation of her growth in other areas. Namely, the music.

Previews of new music have arrived in interesting admissions from the singer herself as she previously revealed that she and Stevie Wonder were in the studio at one point. Most recently, SZA took to Twitter to confirm her interest in a possible Normani collab while also confirming that she and Megan Thee Stallion have already "cut and recorded" a track.

In August, she did tell fans that her sophomore album would be arriving "soon as f-ck," mixing in names like Justin Timberlake and BROCKHAMPTON in the pool of collaborators. So far, the only advancements we've seen are in tune with her progress in the gym. But, we're not complaining.