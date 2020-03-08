It looks like SZA SZN is nearing as the first lady of TDE gears up for the release of her follow-up to 2017's CTRL. Billboard reports that SZA has now inked a deal with William Morris Agency who will be representing her on all fronts. SZA was previously signed to CAA for worldwide representation. SZA will still be represented by Top Dawg Entertainment and Punch.

As fans anticipate the release of her 2020 album, the singer recently covered Rolling Stone alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani for the "Women Shaping The Future" issue which is due out this month. On top of that, she recently starred in a new Calvin Klein campaign after the release of her collab with Justin Timberlake for the Trolls soundtrack.

At the beginning of the year, SZA announced that she will be dropping her new project this year. She stated that there is a release date in mind but she didn't want to publicly reveal it because it would create unnecessary pressure. But she did confirm that it's set to arrive this year which is promising enough. She's teased collabs with Megan Thee Stallion in the past so hopefully, that sees the light of day sometime soon.

The TDE camp will certainly be coming through strong this year with releases from Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and more.