representation
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Says "It's About Time" Hip-Hop Community Tackles HomophobiaMegan Thee Stallion spoke about addressing homophobia in the hip-hop community.By Cole Blake
- MusicKap G Demands 6ix9ine Puts Some Respect On His NameTekashi 6ix9ine suggests he's doing a better job at putting on for the Mexican community than Kap G. By Aron A.
- TVZoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu For Lack Of Representation On Original ShowsZoe ain't playing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Criticizes Marvel For Lack Of Diversity Behind The CameraAnthony Mackie speaks with Daveed Diggs regarding Marvel's diversity.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Inks New Representation DealSZA's making major plays as she jumps from CAA to WME for representation in all areas.By Aron A.
- Antics50 Cent Reportedly Asked Lawyer Isaac Wright Jr. To Represent 6ix9ine50 Cent may have been cappin' on the Breakfast Club this morning, according to Isaac Wright Jr.By Aron A.
- SportsLonzo Ball Signs With CAA After Ditching Former Agent: ReportLonzo's been through the wringer lately.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKevin Gates Signs New Deal With CAA For Worldwide RepresentationNew year, new deal.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Hires El Chapo's Lawyer: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine's former manager brings El Chapo's lawyer on board to his legal team.By Aron A.
- TVHalsey Crops The Top At Her Performance For "The Voice" Finale"Younger me is stoked."By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsRZA Defends Maroon 5 Superbowl Halftime Show With Drake In MindThe rapper is a proponent of music over politics.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Calls Out Marvel For Not Yet Casting A Gay Man As Superhero"Game of Thrones" star speaks out against a lack of representation. By hnhh
- Music070 Shake Dumps Julz As Her Manager: "Love You Regardless"070 Shake moves on from her management team.By Devin Ch
- MusicFreedia Says She Hit Up Drake After "Nice For What" Video SnubThe Bounce artist thinks her inclusion in the "In My Feelings" video was meant as an "unspoken truce."By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Is Reportedly Looking For New ManagementPotential managers, listen up: Travis Scott is looking for you.By Alex Zidel
- MusicReddit's Alexis Ohanian & Tinder Petition For Interracial Couple EmojisAlexis Ohanian and Tinder want to make emojis reflect dating in 2018. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTyrese May Have To Represent Himself In Court This WeekTyrese could be flying solo in court. By Matt F
- MusicFrench Montana Inks Deal With WME: ReportBy Matt F