Syd Wants To "Tie The Knot"

Hayley Hynes
April 10, 2022 14:23
Tie The Knot
Syd

Syd's new album features Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye – have you heard it yet?


Syd Tha Kyd has returned, feeding her fans this New Music Friday with a 13-track record called Broken Hearts Club, which is packed full of R&B bangers and includes features from names like Lucky Daye, Smino, as well as Kehlani on "Out Loud." As far as solo songs go, one of our favourites is the album's second title – "Tie The Knot."

"I like you a lot / We can lace 'em up, we can tie the knot / Maybe fall in love / I can't even lie, you might be the one," the 29-year-old's silky smooth voice sings on the chorus.

"Effortlessly one of my favourite songs on the album rn," a listener wrote to Syd on YouTube. "The hook got my soul. We missed you a lot Syd, this that fire." Others added, "This instrumental with her voice is beautiful," and "Been missing your voice...Sending good vibes."

If you're loving "Tie The Knot," be sure to check out our weekly R&B Season playlist update here, and let us know what you think of the California-born recording artist's new work in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Flyin' for the weekend
I'ma send a message when I descend
Pull up on you, afternoon, so we can sleep in
Tryna play it cool but got me fiendin', yeah 

