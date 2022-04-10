We're back again with another short – but seriously sweet – R&B Season playlist update.

As you may have already anticipated, 23-year-old Chlöe is coming in hot at the top of our list with "Treat Me," which was accompanied by a tantalizing music video and plenty of booty-shaking choreography that she's spent the past few weeks teasing on social media.

Among the many must-listen projects that arrived this weekend was former Odd Future member/The Internet founder Syd's Broken Hearts Club, boasting appearances from Lucky Daye on the previously released "CYBAH," Smino on "Right Track," and Kehlani on "Out Loud," which made its way into our update.

A solo title from the California native's tracklist that caught our attention is "Tie The Knot," coming in at just over two and a half minutes long. "I've been on the Westside / Chillin' though, a menace, while the rent's high / Sittin' pretty in the city with the best life / Keep my n*ggas with me, keep the set tight, yeah," she sings at the top of the song over bouncy production.

Finally, we have a selection from Coi Leray's debut Trendsetter project, "Mustard's Interlude," which finds her linking up with A Boogie wit da Hoodie – check it out below, and let us know what R&B tunes are in your streaming rotation this weekend.