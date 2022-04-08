Syd Releases First Solo Album Since 2017, "Broken Hearts Club"

Syd is back and is pouring her heart out on her latest release. The last solo project dropped by the former The Internet member was Fin in 2018. Luckily enough, the songstress has come back with 13 tracks to make up for lost time.

The L.A. native orchestrated almost 40 minutes worth of listening time for her fans. A few of the songs like "Fast Car," "Missing Out,

and "Right Track" have already been released since 2021. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old came through with new records filled with smooth melodies and catchy lyrics.

With features from Lucky Daye, Smino, and Kehlani, the vibe of the album is heavy on the R&B side of things. After all, with a title like Broken Hearts Club, it's kind of hard not to be. Some of the records talk about failed relationships and attempting to save new ones.

In an interview with The Cut, the singer revealed that the influence behind the album was her suffering her first-ever heart break at the beginning the pandemic. Though it took her time to get over it, writing this project helped her cope.

Stream her new album down below and comment which song is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. CYBAH (feat. Lucky Daye)

2. Tie The Knot

3. Fast Car

4. Right Track (feat. Smino)

5. Sweet

6. Control

7. No Way

8. Getting Late

9. Out Loud (feat. Kehlani)

10. Heartfelt Freestyle

11. BMHWDY

12. Goodbye My Love

13. Missing Out