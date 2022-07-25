Both Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd were stuck in an elevator for over three hours, as shown in a clip Lee shared on social media, over the weekend. The uncomfortable incident comes after the duo shared their first track together in four years, "Denial."

“We’ve been trapped in an elevator for three hours,” Swae Lee says in the clip. “Three hours trapped in an elevator man. I’m fucking hot and exhausted.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Jxmmi appeared much calmer in the video than his younger brother. The group was eventually rescued by climbing out of a ladder dropped through an opening at the top of the elevator.

Rae Sremmurd is currently preparing the release of their long-awaited fourth studio album, Sremm4Life. While they haven't announced an official release date, they've been teasing the project for over a year. Last June, they revealed to HollywoodLife that they intend to include a collaboration with Lizzo on the tracklist for the project.

The last full-length Rae Sremmurd album was their third project, SR3MM, which was released in 2018. The album featured collaborations with Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Juicy J, and more.

Check out the video of Lee and Jxmmi in the elevator as well as the first single from Sremm4Life, “Denial," below.

