Rae Sremmurd Is Ready For Summer Love On "Denial"

Last week, Rae Sremmurd lit up their fanbase after announcing that they were inching closer to the release of their forthcoming album. "Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy," Swae Lee tweeted. Slim Jxmmi added, "Time for that 4 foe four for phor." As we await a confirmed date for the arrival of SremmLife 4, the hitmaking duo have surfaced at the top of Wednesday (June 8) morning to share their latest single, "Denial." The track was delivered with a music video, as well, and it looks as if Rae Sremmurd is looking to take over the summer.

This love jam arrives not long after a scandalous social media moment involving Slim Jxmmi and the mother of his child. They waged war online, accusing the other of abusive behaviors before she shared images and videos showing her busted, bloody lip as he delivered screenshots of messages. Later, she returned to say that they are working through their issues and they planned on going to therapy.

Regardless of personal drama, Rae Sremmurd presses forward and is hoping to separate their careers from what goes on at home. Stream "Denial" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Put my pride aside and put some ice on her hand

Spent some time apart, but now we rockin' again

I know the streets mad, see us in that G-Wag

Put her in that Hermés or Fendi if she want that