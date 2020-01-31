If you're a major fan of Summer Walker then you're probably aware of her other Instagram account, @galactawhore. The 23-year-old "Playing Games" singer debuted her alternative feed months ago, making it clear that it's a destination for more explicit posts and updates on topics she's interested in outside of music. "Attached to nothing connected to everything, Sci fi," the bio for her account reads.



If you've been following the account before today, you would have seen some sexy shares of Summer and funny moments with her friends and her man London On Da Track. However, times have seemingly changed since Summer has taken a vow to be more wholesome when it comes to her posting habits. The new move came after she posted a risqué photo of her ass, then quickly changed her mind, deleting almost all past images she had on her feed in an effort to be more like Ayesha Curry.

"Galactawhore has been temporarily shut down," she wrote. "Will re-open once I learn how to walk in the wholesome spirit of Ayesha Curry. This could take a while. Have a blessed day." Summer then followed up by sharing images of Ayesha that sees her looking like the perfect housewife with her three children. While it's clear to assume that Summer's fans will miss her eccentric updates, London On Da Track expressed that he will too when he commented "nooo" on her post.